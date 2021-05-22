National Infantry Museum host Red Cross blood drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteers, donors and partners with the Red Cross joined together to host a blood drive.
According to the Red Cross, they’re in urgent need for blood donations before the summer.
The public was asked to join them as they celebrated their 140th celebration at the National Infantry Museum and donating blood.
They drive began at 10 a.m. and wrapped up at 3 p.m.
“When you give blood you are literally saving someone else life,” said Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of Red Cross of Southwest Georgia.
