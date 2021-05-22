NIM celebrates Col. Puckett's honor.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Locals cheered for Colonel Puckett at the National Infantry Museum on Friday. There, a watch party was held so that people could see the historic event on a big screen.
Retired Colonel Puckett is a regular at the museum and its members expressed what they feel about seeing the Columbus resident get a prestigious recognition.
“Today was a pretty significant day - because when you know someone, you almost feel like you become a part of their family,” said Martin Celestin of the National Infantry Museum.
”I think he’s so humble, he probably thinks his men deserved it and not him,” said Jean McKee, a volunteer at the National Infantry Museum.
“To have such a wonderful thing happen for our museum here, it was probably the best day I’ve been here,” McKee added.
Retired Sergeant Major Martin Celestine says he remember the year 2000 when he was going through ranger school. Colonel Puckett’s face remains engraved in his head as he recalls the encouragement he gave the group on the journey they were about to begin.
