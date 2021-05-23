Alabama Law Enforcement Agency prepares for Memorial Day weekend

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - With Memorial Day weekend just a week away, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol is asking boaters and swimmers to get ready now.
Last year, the number of fatalities on Alabama waterways over Memorial Day weekend was basically cut in half, but now, it’s expected more people will be on the water this year with things opening back up.
ALEA says typical mistakes made by boaters include ignoring important water markers and drinking while driving a boat.
“I see a lot of white zone violations, people going through white zone buoys marked that they are not going though at ideal speed. I anticipate some dui activity as well and safety vest violations,” said Lake Guntersville marine patrol, Joe Mayo.
Alcohol is legal to have on the boat, but troopers encourage you have a designated driver.
They also recommend having safety devices such as fire extinguishers, floatable cushions and life jackets on board.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.