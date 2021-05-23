Midland Farmers Market donates to House of Heroes.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local farmers market is giving back to the community with the latest donation going to the House of Heroes on Saturday.
Each year, the Midland Farmers Market takes a percentage of its profits to make donations.
“We’ll be able to help a special veteran this year because of this donation”, said Susan Wood, House of Heroes.
The Midland Farmers Market cut a check for $1,500 on Saturday. The hope is to help out the House of Heroes’ efforts to lend a helping hand to retired veterans and first responders.
“It was greatly, greatly appreciated. They came out to my residence, and done some work, and we talked and they presented me with a flag that was in Washington D.C. and approved by congress. And that was greatly greatly appreciated,” said Teddy Jackson, retired police officer.
“And it’s just a very small way of saying thank you for your service to our nation,” Wood added.
“We usually give $1,000 to $1,200 - $1,500 to a number of charities. Last year, I think we gave to about 12 different charities. And this year, hey, if we’re getting more money, we’re going to be able to help more,” said Larry Cline, Midland Famers Market Manager.
Executive Director of the Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes, Susan Wood, says Saturday’s donation, from the Farmer’s Market is going to go toward fixing up the home of a local military or first responder retiree.
”And we do that by having teams of volunteers go out and do minor repairs to the homes of the veterans or public safety or their widows, at no cost to them,” Wood continued.
Manager of the Midland Farmers Market, Larry Cline, says their goal is to give back to the community. According to him, so far the farmers market has donated over 50-thousand dollars since 2014.
“97% of our funds does go back to local charities,” Cline added.
House of Heroes officials tell News Leader 9 that they have helped more 1,100 veterans since 2000. Retired veterans or first responders needing assistance with home repairs can call 706-569-7011
Click here if you would like to donate or learn more about House of Heroes.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.