Warming Up for the Work Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday’s forecast features a whole lot of sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid 90s across the Valley. Winds have calmed a good bit overnight, so we will only see a very light breeze to cool us off slightly this afternoon, so today may be the day to finally jump into that cool pool water! As we head into what is the first full week of summer for many students around the Chattahoochee Valley, we will be feeling a lot like true summertime with highs in the mid-90s throughout the week. By Thursday we may very well be pushing upper-90s in spots, especially in our southernmost counties. Sunshine stays in the forecast through Friday while rain chances stay out of the forecast thanks to high pressure nearby dominating our weather to keep things calm in the weather department. By Saturday it looks like we may see a few stray showers as high pressure weakens and starts to move out of the area bringing about a much needed pattern change to cool us off and bring clouds back into the area. We will keep a measly 10% coverage of showers in the forecast through Memorial Day, but as always we will need to fine-tune this exact forecast as we get closer to next weekend.