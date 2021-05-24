The Alabama Department of Health goes digital to get people vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the decline in vaccine demand in Alabama, the state health department is jumping on social media to try and encourage more people to get COVID vaccine shots.
The APDH joined other health care providers in a National Digital Day of Action. The department has a toolkit on social media where people can share information about where to get vaccinated and the safety of the shots.
“I would urge people to continue look at the vetted data on this vaccine and speak to a trusted healthcare professional about concerns you have,” said Dr. Karen Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
While the number of COVID cases are down from April highs, Dr. Karen Landers says until more people get those vaccinations they are concerned about future COVID spreads.
