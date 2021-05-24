Alabama launches summer learning program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The state of Alabama is launching an initiative this summer to provide free learning resources to students and their families.
Alabama education leaders and top organizations are partnering together.
Families with students in pre-K through 12th grade will have access to books online, along with math and science games to help students learn skills.
State leaders hope this will also help with learning loss because of the pandemic.
“We know this has been a particularly difficult year. We’ve seen unprecedented disruption of education services across the country and Alabama is no different,” said Michael Sibley from the Alabama State Department of Education.
“It’s important that summer plans that families make now include enriching fun activities to make sure students don’t fall behind,” said Trayce Strichik, Alabama Reading Initiative.
Enrollment can be done online through the Alabama Department of Education.
