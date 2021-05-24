Alabama unemployment lowest since start of the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest data shows unemployment in Alabama is improving.
Alabama’s April jobless rate was 3.6% - down slightly from March.
The Alabama Department of Labor says the state is also seeing great wage growth with average weekly wages reaching their highest point in history.
“In Alabama, we aren’t we aren’t experiencing any other major shutdowns that may be happening in some, in some other states, most of our industries, if not all of our industries are back to work 100%, our daycare centers, our childcare facilities are operating with zero restrictions,” said a spokesperson of the Alabama Department of Labor, Tara Hutchison.
For people who may be looking for work, Tara Hutchinson says they are seeing more jobs ads in Alabama than ever before.
