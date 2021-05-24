Destinee Virgin murder trial delayed following plea offer from district attorney’s office.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The murder trial of the man accused of shooting and killing Destinee Virgin, as she ran for her life along Macon road in 2018, has been delayed a little longer. The defense needs more time.
Markel Ervin is being charged with gunning down his ex-girlfriend, the 18 year old, at the busy Columbus intersection of Macon and Rigdon Roads, back in 2018.
According to Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit court documents for Muscogee County, Ervin’s trial was supposed to begin on Monday. Ervin’s defense attorney, Michael Eddings told News Leader 9 that he’s filing for a continuance after getting a plea deal from the state over the weekend.
“I felt given the defendant’s age, and his very young age when this incident occurred, he should consider the offers that were made by the state. It’s a choice that he would have to make and his family would have to make,” said Eddings.
“The charges are serious. The case is serious. We have a loss of life and the state has substantial evidence they’ve accumulated in the case, and given my client’s age, I personally feel he needs to review the states offer in detail, and he needs to consider the states offer,” Eddings continued.
Mechelle Virgin, Destinee Virgin’s mother, told News Leader 9 that she’s frustrated with the delays in the trial, but she wants to ensure all the logistics in the case are in order so that Ervin can’t claim later on that he didn’t receive a fair trial. Virgin says she wants justice for her daughter.
“I’m a little frustrated and a little irritated because we’re having to keep pushing this back. It’s been over two years since Destinee hasn’t received her justice. Yes, COVID had a lot to do with it, but it’s time to move forward. She deserves justice and that’s why I’m here,” said Virgin.
“I’m looking for answers. I don’t understand how long we’re going to keep pushing this along. I do want all the ducks in line so we don’t have to go years down the line and he’s able to get an appeal because he didn’t get a fair trial. I do want him to get a fair trial but I want justice for my daughter as well. I just want her to get justice. So if that takes us going to trial then I’m fine with that. If he wants to make a plea, as long as this plea isn’t something irrational then I can go with it,” Virgin added.
Ervin’s case it set to back before Muscogee County Superior Court Judge William Rumer on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Eddings declined to disclose the details of the plea deal with News Leader 9 until after he had a chance to review it with his client.
