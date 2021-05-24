Hot Stretch of Summer-Like Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong ridge of high pressure in place across the Eastern U.S. will keep temperatures in summer-like territory for the start of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s. The ridge will gradually break down throughout the week though with high pressure shifting back toward the Atlantic, allowing for more moisture to move in off of the Gulf and Atlantic. Translation? Expect a steady rise in humidity levels by Memorial Day weekend. Each day this week will feature a mix of sun and clouds around, and any day with less clouds will allow temperatures to climb higher into the mid 90s with less shade around. Unlike last week, the pleasant breeze will evade us, keeping the air hot and stale.
For Memorial Day weekend, we’ll bring a low rain chance back in the forecast with a 10-20% coverage of isolated showers and storms each day, but many of us will still stay dry. Temperatures won’t run quite as hot though – highs will drop ever so slightly into the low to mid 90s. All in all, great weather over the next week for some pool or lake time, just make sure you have plenty of sunscreen and H2O in tow, of course!
