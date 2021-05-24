Hot Week Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re still on tap for the hottest air of 2021 (so far) this week with mid 90s through Friday and a mix of just a few clouds and plenty of sunshine each day. The risk of any rain is just about too small to mention through Friday, but the area of high pressure that will be the cause of our hot and dry weather will break down a bit heading into Memorial Day and that will mean at least a mention of a chance of showers or storms. That coverage will only be around 10-20% for the weekend through the middle of next week, so many folks will end up staying dry. Temperatures will back off a little bit with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend and next week. If you have Memorial Day weekend plans, I wouldn’t worry that much about any rain, but you’ll at least need to have an idea of what you might do should a rogue shower or storm pop up!