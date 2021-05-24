Opelika man facing additional child porn charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is facing additional child porn charges.
52-year-old Bryant Thomas Stokes was arrested last month and charged with 12 counts of Production of Child Pornography and 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
After further investigation, additional evidence was obtained by Lee County Investigators that warranted other charges against Stokes.
On May 21, Stokes was additionally charged with 45 counts of Production of Child Pornography and 45 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He remains in the Lee County Jail on a $2,565,000.00 bond for all 114 charges.
The case remains under investigation and officials say more charges are possible. Anyone with any information should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).
