Traffic Alert: Lane closure continues on W. Glenn Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The eastbound lane closure on West Glenn Avenue in Auburn is now expected to continue through May 28.
Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and take alternate routes to avoid delays.
The lane closure began last week and was originally scheduled to wrap up on May 22.
The City of Auburn says that a contractor is removing pedestrian protection in preparation for work by Alabama Power for the Hub Development.
Two-way traffic continues during the work. Work is expected to last 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.