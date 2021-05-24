Without vaccine, there is no herd immunity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Life may feel more normal again but health leaders are still concerned about the COVID-19 virus circulating.
Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department says Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country- and if it doesn’t pick up, we may never reach herd immunity.
Dr. Hicks says younger ages have to start getting vaccinated or the virus will stick around.
“If we don’t do that, I think that is essentially guaranteeing that we are just going to have to accept a certain level of COVID outbreaks and flare ups, more than we really should, if we were vaccinated at a higher level,” said Hicks.
Dr. Hicks says the CDC recently found that fully vaccinated people are now very unlikely to spread the virus to another person, he says that is just another reason the vaccine can help stop COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.