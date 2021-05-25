ALEA launches new emergency alert system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - State law enforcement officials now have a quicker way to notify residents if someone is missing.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has launched a new emergency alert system that will send you a text or a call when there is a missing person.
The alerts may include a child being abducted, a missing child, if someone with a mental or physical disability is missing, or if a peace officer is missing, injured or killed.
In order to receive the Code Red alerts, you must sign up at alea.gov.
“Most of the time is the public that will call 911 and say I think I saw that vehicle or I think I saw that tag. I think I saw that child. And that’s all it takes is that one little tip that law enforcement can track down and go find out and then find the recover that the child of the senior,” said Jay Moseley, Fusion Center director.
ALEA says the old alert system was outdated and only sent alerts to emails.
