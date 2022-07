BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is offering COVID vaccinations to anyone interested in receiving it.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are offered. Those who are interested can visit the sheriff’s office between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The agency says no one will be turned away.

