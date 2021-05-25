Century plant blooms in Harris County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A century plant in Harris County is now in bloom.
It is named century plant because of how long it takes to flower and bloom - once every 100 years.
Its blue-green or gray-green rosette leaves can grow up to 6 feet long and 10 inches wide – with the central stem reaching 20 feet tall at maturity.
The leaves have sharp edges and needle-like spines on the tip.
This plant belongs to Mr. Johnnie Bridges of Columbus. His late wife originally planted it.
“I remember every time I drive in the driveway I see it since she’s been gone I think about her when I drive in the driveway,” said Bridges.
Mr. Bridges says he wanted to share this rare bloom with the rest of the community.
