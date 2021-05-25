Children as young as 6 months old being recruited for vaccine studies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pfizer is currently recruiting children six months to 11 years old for its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine study.
According to the company’s website, they expect to seek emergency use authorization through the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine for children ages 2 to 11 this September.
Moderna is also using MRNA technology, like Pfizer.
It’s also recruiting children 6 months to 11 years old for it’s pediatric vaccine trial.
Some in the medical field say we need more studies done before testing on children.
Dr. Terri Jordan Physicians Assistant/Owner of ACE Healthcare
“Kids have less than .01 percent chance of dying from COVID. I just can’t see testing something that we dont have longterm studies on in children,” said PA and Owner of Ace Healthcare, Dr. Terri Jordan.
Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children ages 12 and up.
