Columbus mom wants masks optional for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mom of four is working to make masks optional for next school year within the Muscogee County School District.
Barbara Skok, the founder of the group, Moms Against the Mandatory Masking of our Children, says she has over 75 members so far. They are voicing their concerns to the school board in hopes of playing a role in the decision on whether or not students will be required to wear masks this fall.
Skok says a big reason behind the formation of the group came in the wake of one of her children having a bad reaction after wearing a mask all day in school.
“I am not the only one who had a kid that got bacterial infections from the mask,” Skok said. “Was it so bad we could not correct it? No. But she had to stay out of school for a week. But then was she forced to put on a mask when she went back and wear it? Yeah.”
Dr. David Lewis, Muscogee County School superintendent, was not available for an in person interview, but told us over the phone earlier that no decision has been made yet on if masks will or won’t be required next school year.
Masks will be required for summer school programs which start next week.
