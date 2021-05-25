EAMC set to close community vaccine clinic

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - After vaccinating tens of thousands of people, the East Alabama Medical Center will be shutting the doors of its community vaccine clinic for good June 14.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Bruce Zartman with EAMC. “It’s something we’ve been talking about, hoping about, praying about, that we could close down a mass vaccine clinic because that means we no longer need a mass vaccine clinic.”
According to officials, they’ll be giving out second doses of Pfizer’s vaccine until mid-June. Monday was their last day administering first doses of the shot.
The decision to close up shop at the former Tuesday Morning location comes after a significant decrease in demand. At one point, they were administering more than 1,000 first doses a day, but that is no longer the case.
“We’d opened up through the 9th of June,” Zartman said. “We had two days that were over 20 first doses. The rest were below 10.”
EAMC leaders also said an increase in vaccine providers in the community led to their decision to shut down next month.
“It’s what we prayed for,” Zartman said. “The vaccine is so plentiful that anyone that wants this vaccine can get it and get it the same day.”
When they finally do close their doors, officials say they will have administered more than 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
This comes with the help of more than 1,900 volunteers over the last few months, as well as partnerships with the cities of Auburn and Opelika and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.
“This is truly a community clinic and it showed, so I’m just thankful, humbled, grateful,” Zartman said.
According to EAMC, the Pfizer vaccine will still be offered by the East Alabama Apothecary, whose main pharmacy is located inside EAMC.
