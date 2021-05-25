Eufaula police investigating Sunday shooting.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people were shot in a convenience store parking lot in Eufaula.
Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning on S. Eufaula Avenue near E. Hunter Street.
There is a suspect, but no arrest has been made at this time.
The two individuals were taken to Medical Center Barbour. One was later released. The other victim did not require medical assistance. Both were shot near the lower body.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200.
