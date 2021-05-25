Gold panning fundraising event held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around 1850, prospectors left Georgia for California to pan for gold.
This past Saturday, Columbus residents got a chance to, once again, pan for gold right here in their own backyard.
The Family Center held a Gold Panning fundraising event for their Game Day for Heroes and Rally Point military programs.
These programs focus on getting veterans out of their homes, interacting with other veterans, and lowering the suicide rates among our heroes.
The event included gold panning lessons, a raffle, silent auction, and a cookout.
The Family Center says they had a great turn out and a lot of fun raising money for their military programs.
