Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill banning vaccine passports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Alabama people don’t need vaccination cards to go inside businesses.
This comes after Governor Kay Ivey signs a bill banning vaccine passports.
Under the new law, businesses will not be allowed to ask customers to prove they are vaccinated.
Governor Ivey says she is supportive of voluntary vaccines and this law solidifies that conviction.
However, businesses can still require people to wear masks.
“We ask that if a customer comes in, to wear a mask. But if they are comfortable not wearing one, then they don’t have to. All of our staff always is masked if someone’s in the store. And it will remain that way for a little while until I feel the city is in a comfortable place,” said Chantilly Boutique employee, Sheldon Martin.
All vaccines that schools require right now will still be required for students but, under this law, schools could not add the coronavirus vaccine or any other vaccine to that list.
