Hot Through Friday; Some Changes for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast through Friday will remain hot with highs back in the mid 90s in many spots and a mix of clouds and sun each day. I think the moisture levels will be increasing enough on Friday to mention a slight chance at some showers or a storm, but most of us will stay dry. Going into our Memorial Day weekend, there will be some subtle changes to the forecast with a front passing through, briefly increasing the risk of a shower or storm on Saturday and knocking the highs back down to the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll mention a slight chance of a shower Sunday, but Memorial Day looks dry with some drier air moving in during the Sunday-Monday time-frame. The rest of next week looks pretty typical of early June - a hit or miss shower or storm during the afternoon or evening with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s.