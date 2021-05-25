Opelika mom pushing for more pre-k classes

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika mom is pushing for more pre-k classes in Lee County after a popular, local pre-k was denied a grant for an extra classroom.
According to the director of Opelika First Class Pre K Academy,a non-profit, they currently have two pre-k classes at the school. They applied through the state department of education to get a third, but she says they were denied.
Katie Kingston says after seeing the impact the experience had on her son, she now wants more and more pre-k classes across Lee County.
“Last year, only 17% of 4-year-olds in Lee County had access to pre-k in Lee County. That gives us tied for 4th lowest in the state or 64th in the state. I’m blessed that my son was able to have this experience, and I want every kid to be able to experience it,” said Kingston.
News Leader 9 reached out to the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education to see why the pre-k was denied the grant. They say they are looking into it and will let us know.
Officials with the city of Opelika say they believe the state is set to return to the school on Wednesday to reassess.
