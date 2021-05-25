Parents react to possible delay of Alabama Literacy Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Parents in Alabama, if you have a 3rd grader who cannot read at grade level by the end of the next school year, they could be held back. It’s the result of the Alabama Literacy Act, but it could be delayed.
If signed, it could delay penalizing third graders until the 2023 to 2024 school year.
Some parents say at some point we have to draw a hard line.
Others say if this happens now, it could create a logistical nightmare for schools.
“We are delaying the inevitable. We are kicking the can down the road Alabama’s literacy rate is based on a 2019 and 2020 study,” said Claire Waldrop of the Alabama Academic Language Association.
“We don’t know if this is going to work, and to set that penalty- To have a rock-solid date when this is when we are going to start penalizing students just didn’t make sense to me,” said parent, Shaun Murie.
Again, the delay has not yet been signed into law.
Governor Ivey is still considering whether or not to sign it.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.