StartUP Columbus giving out COVID grants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - StartUP Columbus is partnering with the Columbus Consolidated Government to develop and administer an economic development grant program.
The program will assist small businesses in Columbus that were negatively affected by the pandemic.
The grant will give up to $4,000 to businesses to reimburse them for rent, utilities, and employee expenses.
Businesses with 1 to 25 employees in Muscogee County, that are in good standing with the city, are eligible. Business owners can apply by contacting the city of Columbus’ Community Reinvestment Department.
Sunday is the last day to apply.
