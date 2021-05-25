Summertime Vibes are Upon Us!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Above average temperatures don’t plan on letting up just yet as we see low to mid 90s stretch through the end of the work week. We’ll continue to see a mix of hot, hazy sunshine and fair weather clouds, too. The stubborn ridge of high pressure finally begins to release its stronghold over the next few days though, so eventually we’ll see more seasonable weather by Memorial Day weekend as afternoon highs drops back into the mid to upper 80s for Sunday and Monday. A few isolated showers and storms will finally creep back into the forecast by Friday and Saturday as a front moves into the Southeast, but rain coverage will only go up to 10-20% at best – many of us will still end up staying dry. So, if you’re looking for some decent rainfall for your yard, not seeing any signs of much in the forecast just yet! Good news for Memorial Day weekend is that no outdoor plans should get rained out with rain chances staying very low.