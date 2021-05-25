Valley man dies in fatal two-vehicle accident

Valley, Ala. (WTVM) - On May 25, officers of the Valley Police Department, along with East Alabama Fire and EMS, were called to the scene of a traffic accident in the intersection of 64th Boulevard and 65th Street.
On arrival, officers found that a 2002 Honda Accord had run into and under the trailer of a 2013 International Semi.
The driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Jamario Shontez Wilkerson, was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, investigation showed that the semi was turning north onto 64th Boulevard from 65th Street. Wilkerson, who was traveling north on 64th Boulevard in the inside lane, struck the trailer of the semi as it was making its turn.
The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is assisting in the investigation of this case.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.