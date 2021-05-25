Vivian Fletcher murder case heading to Superior Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman’s murder case is heading to Superior Court after a motion for dismissal by her attorney was denied.
Columbus police say, last August, Vivian Fletcher was wanted for stabbing Antonio Blanding and when she later stabbed him again - he died.
Police found Blanding dead near 32nd Avenue and Cusseta Road at 2:30 a.m. on August 8, 2020.
Columbus Police Department Detective Matt Sitler testified that an eyewitness saw Fletcher murder Blanding that morning. Sitler did not testify the witness because he said Fletcher threatened that person.
“The detective came and he testified about witnesses being intimidated or scared, and one witness allegedly saw what happened but wasn’t here. In my opinion that’s all the evidence he had,” said Attorney Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas.
Thomas is representing Fletcher and he asked the detective a series of questions in the hearing.
We learned that a knife was recovered; however, fingerprints have not been identified at this time.
Fletcher’s attorney also asked if her phone records showed her at the scene of the crime when it happened. The detective said there is digital evidence including information from Facebook.
News Leader 9 asked Fletcher’s attorney if she denied being at the scene of the crime.
“My client doesn’t have to prove anything. They have to prove that she was there. That series of questions actually goes to whether or not they conducted any investigation regarding any electronic device that she may have had on that would put her there...which we suspect that they cannot,” added Thomas.
Fletcher was captured in Florida and extradited back to Georgia to face the charges.
Police say the relationship between Fletcher and Blanding was “sexual”. Her attorney says the relationship was was “on again, off again”.
