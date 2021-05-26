Auburn 2040 initiative set to kick off

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After being delayed last year because of the pandemic, the City of Auburn is getting ready to kick off its Auburn 2040 initiative.
According to Mayor Ron Anders, Auburn 2040 is a citizen-led strategic plan for the city for the next few decades.
Anders says they’re asking for community members to join a team to discuss, research, and recommend what the future of the Plains looks like.
Each team will focus on one topic such as education, transportation, public safety, or community engagement.
Team sign ups are open through June 13.
“Auburn’s future belongs to all of our citizens, not just to the elected officials. This is your time, Auburn citizens, to participate and having a 10,000 foot perspective. This is not a lot of getting into the weeds determinations, but having a big-picture perspective of what you believe is in the best interest in this community as we go forward with great challenges, but great opportunities,” said Mayor Anders.
If you want to serve on a team, you’ll need to apply through the City of Auburn. The kickoff meeting will be at Auburn High School on July 15 at 5:30 p.m.
