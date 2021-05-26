Columbus City Council discusses allowing alcohol to be sold to-go

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is looking to recognize the Peach State’s new law allowing sealed to-go cocktails.
Local governments can vote to decide not to let restaurants sell to-go cocktails under this new law.
Columbus City Council had the first reading of the alcohol amendment at their meeting tonight.
Under Georgia’s measure signed into law earlier this year, to-go drinks will have to be stored in a glove box, locked in a trunk or behind the back seat while driving.
“This would be consistent with the new state law which allows on premises licencees to sell two mixed drinks carryout food order,” said Columbus city attorney, Clifton Fay.
Fay says the city council will vote on the alcoholic beverage ordinance next meeting in two weeks.
