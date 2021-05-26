Columbus City Council discusses minimum fine for littering

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The next time you leave trash where it’s not supposed to go in Columbus, it could cost you a pretty penny. Columbus City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that would add in a minimum littering penalty of $1,000.
Council also added in an amendment brought up by Mayor Pro-Tem Gary Allen that could make violators subject to a reimbursement the city for a reasonable cost of the city removing their litter.
“Give the Recorder’s Court a little extra strength and enforcement and hopefully get attention of those that are doing some things that just do not make our city look as good as it could,” said Allen.
“Littering has become, has reached epidemic proportions in our community and we’ve got to do something to get people’s attention to get them to stop,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.
The ordinance will be brought up again at their next meeting on June 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Also at Tuesday night’s council meeting, the City of Columbus is looking to recognize the Peach State’s new law allowing sealed to-go cocktails.
Local governments can vote to decide not to let restaurants sell to-go cocktails under this new law. Council had the first reading of the alcohol amendment at their meeting.
Under Georgia’s measure signed into law earlier this year, to-go drinks will have to be stored in a glove box, locked in a trunk or behind the back seat while driving.
“This would be consistent with the new state law which allows on premises licencees to sell two mixed drinks carryout food order,” said City Attorney Clifton Fay.
Columbus City Attorney Clifton Fay says council will vote on the alcoholic beverage ordinance at their next meeting in two weeks.
