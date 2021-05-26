Columbus High names court for longtime volleyball coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus High School honored one of its long-time coaches on Wednesday afternoon, naming the court in the school’s gymnasium after Donna Fleming.
Fleming announced her retirement after 18 years running the Blue Devils volleyball program. Fleming started the program, leading the Devils to three GHSA state titles during her nearly two decades there.
“It’s unbelievable,” Fleming said. “I’m so humbled and so appreciative of this honor and it makes me really just think about all the players that have come through our program.
“I always say I never played a single point, you know. I just coached but you don’t play. The girls, they worked so hard at practice day-in and day-out, all summer, play a tough schedule, and then get in the playoffs and go as far as you can. So when I see my name on this court, this great recognition, I just think about all that these amazing women have put into our program and I’m so appreciative to have been a part of it.”
Columbus High won state titles in 2007, 2013, and 2015.
