2 injured in Eufaula convenience store shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Eufaula convenience store, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened early Sunday morning on South Eufaula Avenue near East Hunter Street.

The two victims, who sustained shots to lower body, were taken to Medical Center Barbour, according to police. One was later released and the other victim did not require medical assistance.

There is a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200.

