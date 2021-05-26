Longtime Muscogee County elections official Jeanette James dies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a beloved elections official with Muscogee County Elections and Registration Office hopes the community remembers her humor and smile.
72-year-old Jeanette James died Tuesday afternoon after battling an illness for the last several months, according to her family.
James’ family says that they don’t want people to be sad about her passing because she wasn’t a sad person.
She worked with the elections office for more than a decade.
James appeared on News Leader 9 many times. The mother of four and grandmother would share information on elections as an elections specialist on where, how, and elections results.
Her youngest son, Tracy, says that she was very proud of her job.
“She took it very seriously and wanted to make a change. Whenever she was at work, she would talk immensely about the job that she does, people that she have made, the friends that she had made here,” said Tracy Brown, son of James.
Her son, Anthony, worked with her in the elections office for three years. He worked in the front while James worked in the back.
While watching how she operated, Anthony says she did a wonderful job and touched a lot of people.
James was a member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Phenix City and her sister, Cheryl Sapp, says that she’s most proud of James’ acceptance of Christ and her calling to be a minister.
The family met with the funeral home on Wednesday. News Leader 9 will bring you the latest details on services once those plans are finalized.
