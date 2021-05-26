New VA clinic named after former Columbus Mayor Bob Poydasheff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia congressman Sanford Bishop and Congressman Drew Ferguson introduced new legislation today to name the new Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Columbus after former Columbus Mayor Bob Poydasheff.
The new clinic is currently under construction and is expected to open in March of next year and will provide a wide range of medical services to veterans in the Chattahoochee valley.
Both congressmen say they are proud to name the facility after former Mayor Poydasheff.
“The naming of this clinic for Bob Poydasheff honors a great champion for veterans in this community, an exceptional soldier, public servant, and a dear friend of longstanding,” said Congressman Sanford Bishop.
Congressman Drew Ferguson also added, “I’m proud to introduce this legislation alongside Congressman Bishop to rename the Columbus VA facility to celebrate his legacy and preserve his memory.”
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.