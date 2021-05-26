Rain Chances Slowly Increasing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain coverage will slowly be increasing the next couple of days with a front sitting to the north and west of us, slowly approaching the Chattahoochee Valley. On any given day the coverage will only be around 10-20%, and mainly in the afternoon and evening. Thursday and Saturday look like days that could feature a slightly better chance than others - with the coverage a little lower Friday and Sunday. Either way, many spots will stay dry the next few days with highs in the lower 90s as we end the week, backing off to the mid to upper 80s as we head into the holiday weekend. Memorial Day itself looks like a pleasant day with low humidity and highs back in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Beyond that for next week, the highs will be back to average levels for our area - mid to upper 80s - and isolated showers and storms each afternoon and evening.