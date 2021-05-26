Summer-Like Leading Up to Memorial Day

A front headed toward the Southeast by the weekend will also bring a shot of a few showers and storms Friday evening into early Saturday, but rain coverage will still be relatively low (20-30% at best). If you’ll be spending Memorial Day weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley, good news is no day looks to be a washout, and most of us will just have run-of-the-mill dry and warm weather to contend with. The incoming front will help drop highs down into the 80s over the holiday weekend and into next week, too. Most days will feature a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or storm with temperatures back to seasonable, more bearable levels as we wrap up May and head into the month of June.