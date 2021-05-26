Summer-Like Leading Up to Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With another round of sizzling sunshine on tap for Wednesday, afternoon highs will once again easily climb into the low to mid 90s, so prepare to have your AC on blast again! The summer-like heat will linger at least through Thursday and Friday with humidity values also going up slightly as well. With this brief increase in moisture, meager rain chances will finally return with a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm Thursday evening.
A front headed toward the Southeast by the weekend will also bring a shot of a few showers and storms Friday evening into early Saturday, but rain coverage will still be relatively low (20-30% at best). If you’ll be spending Memorial Day weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley, good news is no day looks to be a washout, and most of us will just have run-of-the-mill dry and warm weather to contend with. The incoming front will help drop highs down into the 80s over the holiday weekend and into next week, too. Most days will feature a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or storm with temperatures back to seasonable, more bearable levels as we wrap up May and head into the month of June.
