United Way to host Stuff The Bus school supply drive in Lee Co.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Also in Lee county, United Way’s summer ‘Stuff The Bus’ school supply drive is underway.
Every year the organization collects school supplies for students living in Lee county.
Those who would like to help can drop off school supplies at several businesses around Auburn and Opelika.
Supplies are being collected now through June 18th.
Please drop off supplies at the following locations:
-Auburn University Alumni Center:
317 S College St, Auburn, AL 36849
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 7:45-4:45
-Auburn Chamber of Commerce:
714 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:00-4:00
-Auburn Therapy and Learning Center:
2408 E University Dr #109, Auburn, AL 36830
Business Hours: Monday-Thursday from 8:00-6:00
-BancorpSouth:
807 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 9:00-5:00
-CenterState Bank:
1605 E University Dr, Auburn, AL 36830
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 9:00-5:00, Saturday from 8:30-noon
-CenterState Bank:
2443 Enterprise Dr, Opelika, AL 36801
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5:00
-Hubert & Grace Harris Center (Auburn Parks and Rec):
425 Perry St, Auburn, AL 36830
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:00-5:00
-Huff Smith Law
687 N Dean Road, Suite 200, Auburn, AL 36830
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 9:00-5:00
-Lifesouth Community Blood Center
505 E Thomason Circle, Opelika, AL 36801
Business Hours: Monday-Thursday from 9:00-7:00, Friday from 9:00-5:00, Saturday from 9:00-3:00, Sunday from noon-5:00
-Max Credit Union:
3021 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801
Business Hours: Monday-Thursday from 9:00-4:00, Friday from 9:00-5:00
-Opelika Chamber of Commerce:
601 Ave A, Opelika, AL 36801
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:00-5:00
-Opelika Sportsplex:
1001 Andrews Rd, Opelika, AL 36801
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 5:00am-9:00pm, Saturday from 8:00-5:00, Sunday from 1:00-5:00
-Rexnord:
1600 Pumphrey Ave, Auburn, AL 36832
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:00-5:00
-TRINDGROUP:
824 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830
Business Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:00-5:00
