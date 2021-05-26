Vigil held in Columbus to remember domestic violence victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday marked two years since Dee Ann Champion was killed in Columbus.
On May 25, her friends and family gathered at her graveside to remember and honor her. Champion was stabbed to death, authorities say, as a result of a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.
Her family and friends said prayers, released balloons, and one local domestic violence organization encouraged everyone to keep her voice alive.
“She hasn’t received any justice yet. Today marks the 2nd anniversary of her murder and we’re still waiting. It feels good to have the community come and support our family and it means a lot that they want to see justice for her as well,” said the sister of the victim, Chavala Robinson.
Marcus King was arrested and charged with Champion’s murder.
