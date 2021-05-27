Columbus city pools now open

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pools are opened Wednesday in Columbus.
According to the city’s parks and recreation department, the pools at Rigdon and Double Churches are now open to the public with capacity limits.
Parks & Recreation Director Holli Browder says no more than 60 swimmers at a time will be allowed at Double Churches while the limit is 40 at Rigdon Road.
Browder also says that the locker rooms will be open for showering and changing, but the lockers will be closed.
“We would really just encourage people to come back and enjoy us this summer. We’re super excited that the pools are going to be open this year. We’re hoping to have a nice long summer and want people to get out and get fit and stay healthy. One way to do that is to get outside and stay busy for the summer,” added Browder.
The pools hours are as follows:
⋅Wednesday through Friday -12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
⋅Saturday and Sunday - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
⋅Monday and Tuesday - Closed
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.