Dog adopted after 853 days in East Alabama shelter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After 853 days of living at an east Alabama animal shelter, the lovable and patient pooch known as Rutabaga has officially been adopted.
The 4-year-old Pit Bull/Bull Terrier mix made headlines across the country earlier this month after her story was told.
The East Alabama humane society was almost immediately flooded with requests to adopt her.
Now, she’s living in her new home and enjoying playing with her three new brothers and sisters.
