East AL churches, FDA host drive-thru food giveaway

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A local church partnered with several other churches, and the Food and Drug Administration to host a drive-thru food giveaway for members of the community.
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosted the event this Wednesday in Smiths Station.
It started at 9 a.m. and lasted until all the food was given away. Organizers say nearly 600 boxes of food was given out today.
“We partnered with the USDA and one of the things that we did, because we want it to be bigger than us, is - we partnered with several churches within the community. So, at 6:00 in the morning, we start having our churches come out that have partnered with us. They bring vans,” said Steven K. Garrett, senior pastor.
“We do it every two weeks, every second Wednesday and every 4th Wednesday of the month we’re out here and we’re giving out food. And so, what we give out directly to the community is roughly between 400 to 600 boxes of food and the churches; they pick up the first set of distribution that goes out,” Garrett continued.
The giveaways are held at the Smiths Station Sports Complex.
