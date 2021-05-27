Family seeks answers in deadly officer-involved shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was a case of dueling press conferences yesterday as the family of a man killed last week in an officer involved shooting present different versions of what happened during the incident.
32-year-old Gary Moncrief was killed in Montgomery on May 18th.
Police say he was armed and it was a situation that started earlier that day with a report of a kidnapping and reckless endangerment.
However, Moncrief’s family and lawyer spoke today saying they believe Gary Moncrief was not armed.
Montgomery city officials also held their own press conference today and they claim Moncrief committed suicide.
“Let me be clear, the medical examiner who is a trained medical professional who is charged by the state of Alabama and is trained to do autopsies says that the shot or the hole in the back of Mr. MONCRIEF head area is an exit WOUND 100 percent,” says Montgomery county District Attorney, Daryl Bailey.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed also spoke saying the family’s attorney was exploiting the racial divisions in this country for their own profit by having today’s news conference.
The Alabama state Bureau of Investigation is overseeing the investigation of the case.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.