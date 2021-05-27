Ft. Benning holds Memorial Day ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday, Fort Benning held its long-standing Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery.
A wreath was laid in remembrance of the fallen soldiers and a moment of silence was held.
Major General Patrick Donahoe was the speaker. Many volunteers placed American flags on the graves of military personnel at the cemetery located on post.
There was also a Gold Star Mother in attendance. A Gold Star Mother is a mom who lost a son or daughter in service of the U.S. Armed Forces. It’s a distinction that no mother wants, but it’s one they wear proudly.
“Its gives me a chance to know that the nation honors people like my son. It is very humbling, it is very much a holiday these men and women deserve,” said Melanie Piland.
Melanie’s son, John Corey Tanner, was a corporal in the Marines. He was 21 years old when he died in Iraq in 2007.
Originally, Memorial Day was called Decoration Day. In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson and Congress declared it Memorial Day.
