Meager Rain Chances Creeping Back In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite another round of hot sunshine in the forecast for Thursday, the dominant ridge of high pressure will continue to breakdown over the Southeast, allowing for small rain chances to return to the forecast for today. Plus, an increase in mugginess over the next couple of days, too! Rain and thunderstorm coverage will be around 10-20% today but expect better coverage late Friday afternoon into the evening around 30-40%. Despite the increase in rain coverage, most of us will still stay dry – and there certainly won’t be enough rain to provide much water for your lawns and gardens!
These subtle changes in the forecast are all ahead of a cool front headed our way on Saturday that will knock temperatures down from the low 90s today and Friday back to the 80s over the holiday weekend – not too shabby for Memorial Day! We’ll keep a chance of a stray shower around for Saturday, but drier air behind the front will leave plenty of sunshine for Sunday and Memorial Day. All in all, should have no issues with your outdoor plans. The first several days of June look pretty par for the course for the start of the month: warm, humid, a mix of sun and clouds, and few pop-up showers and storms possible. Rain chances look more promising again by the end of next week, but we’ll keep you posted!
