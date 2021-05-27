Meager Rain Chances Creeping Back In

These subtle changes in the forecast are all ahead of a cool front headed our way on Saturday that will knock temperatures down from the low 90s today and Friday back to the 80s over the holiday weekend – not too shabby for Memorial Day! We’ll keep a chance of a stray shower around for Saturday, but drier air behind the front will leave plenty of sunshine for Sunday and Memorial Day. All in all, should have no issues with your outdoor plans. The first several days of June look pretty par for the course for the start of the month: warm, humid, a mix of sun and clouds, and few pop-up showers and storms possible. Rain chances look more promising again by the end of next week, but we’ll keep you posted!