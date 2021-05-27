New boutique hotel and restaurant coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 1800s riverfront grist mill in Columbus is being transformed into a boutique hotel and restaurant on 1st Avenue and it should be opening by the end of the year.
This project is a partnership between the Pezold Companies, Ken Henson and Historic Columbus.
The City Mills Hotel which is located next to Mercer University’s medical school - will feature two buildings, the Mill Building and River Building with a total of nearly 60 rooms.
The River Building will also have the Mill House - a steak and seafood restaurant.
Below the main dining area is a private dining area with an old hursting frame...which is the only one left in the world - according to the Pezold Companies.
“We are bringing life back into the city. Taking something that was old and forgotten and just kind of left in shambles a little bit and just being able to revitalize it and I think that’s just such a testament to the city. City Mills, the actual mill back in the 1800s, is really what powered Columbus making it the industrial city that it was,” said Cassie Myers, Director of Marketing and PR for Pezold Companies.
The hotel is pet and family friendly.
City Mills also has an event space overlooking the river and access to Riverflow Yoga.
Myers says they hope to be open by late fall.
