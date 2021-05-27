Phenix City man arrested in Auburn on felony warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On May 26, Auburn Police arrested Dewayne Carson Hill, age 23, from Phenix City, Alabama on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property.
The arrest stems from Auburn Police Division officers receiving a report of an auto burglary on May 25.
A victim reported that an unknown suspect made unlawful entry into a vehicle and took property in the 2400 block of Moores Mill Road.
Dewayne Carson Hill was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation he was identified as the offender. Officers located Hill on May 26 and he was placed under arrest.
Hill was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $6,000 bond.
