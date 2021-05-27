Showers & Storms Back Late Friday; Drier Memorial Day Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A disturbance passing through today is squeezing out a few showers and storms across the Valley, but get ready for an even better chance of getting wet on Friday with the coverage between 20-40% during the evening and night. Highs will still top out near the 90 degree mark, but after the rain moves out overnight into Saturday, drier and slightly cooler air will move in. We will really notice it in the morning hours with most spots in the 50s early Sunday and early Monday mornings. Look for only a few clouds mixed with the sun over the long holiday weekend with highs generally in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday, warming back up to the upper 80s by Monday. Next week, we will kick off June with fairly average weather - hit or miss storms and highs back in the upper 80s. Look for better rain chances to move in by *next* Friday and Saturday. We will keep you up to date on the timing and coverage.